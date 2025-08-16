Boy gets clawed by leopard on safari: What happened next
On Friday, a boy visiting Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was clawed by a leopard after he placed his hand in an accessible place near a window of a safari bus.
Thankfully, his injury wasn't severe—he got treated at a local hospital and was sent home the same day.
Park officials explain leopards' behavior
This incident highlights the importance of wildlife safety.
Park officials explained that leopards sometimes jump onto vehicles and grab window meshes—it's normal for them, but risky for people.
Now, all safari busses will have their windows (even camera slots) completely covered with mesh, and drivers are getting stricter safety rules.
Government orders new mesh screens on all safari vehicles
The government has ordered new mesh screens with safe photography openings on all safari vehicles and more visible warnings for visitors.
The park only houses hand-reared leopards in line with national guidelines to keep things as safe as possible while letting people experience wildlife up close—but safely!