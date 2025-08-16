Next Article
Matua community applying for Indian citizenship through CAA
The Matua community in West Bengal is now applying for Indian citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.
This law lets religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan seek citizenship in India.
With help from the BJP and local groups, many Matuas—especially those left out of the 2002 voter list—are getting support to file their applications.
Special camps are popping up across Bengal
Special camps are popping up across Bengal to guide people through the process, with leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Asim Sarkar pitching in.
Mahitosh Baidya from All India Matua Mahasangha expects over one crore applications from the community.