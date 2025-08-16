Matua community applying for Indian citizenship through CAA India Aug 16, 2025

The Matua community in West Bengal is now applying for Indian citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

This law lets religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan seek citizenship in India.

With help from the BJP and local groups, many Matuas—especially those left out of the 2002 voter list—are getting support to file their applications.