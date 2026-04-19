Mohonto Panging Pao flags Census 2027 portal mislocating Pasighat
India
The Census 2027 self-enumeration portal accidentally showed Pasighat (in Arunachal Pradesh) as part of Medog, China.
Retired Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao caught the mistake while signing up and flagged it on social media, urging officials to sort it out quickly.
Map error corrected, field enumeration ongoing
Officials moved fast and teamed up with their map provider to correct Pasighat's location.
The Registrar General's office confirmed the issue was fixed soon after it was reported.
Meanwhile, Census 2027 is in full swing; after a self-enumeration phase, field teams are now visiting homes across eight states and union territories, using digital tools for quicker data collection.