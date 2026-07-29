Mokokchung landslide kills 2 siblings, mother injured, funeral planned
India
Torrential rains in Nagaland led to a tragic landslide in Mokokchung town, claiming the lives of two siblings and leaving their mother injured.
The Eastern Nagaland People's Union Mokokchung (ENPUM) shared that the family will take their loved ones back to their village, Alisopur, for the funeral.
Sadly, this comes just days after another deadly landslide in Mon district.
Assam floods kill 75, aid boosted
Assam is also facing tough times, with floods killing 75 people and impacting over 300,000 residents.
The state has stepped up support, raising compensation for victims' families and making it easier to claim aid.
Relief camps are sheltering thousands, while authorities work nonstop to help those who have lost homes or crops.