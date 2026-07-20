Mon town landslides leave 9 feared dead, 12 injured
India
Nagaland's Mon town was hit by a series of landslides on Sunday, leaving nine people feared dead and 12 injured.
The incidents happened early in the day at several spots, and rescue teams have found five bodies so far.
Four people are still missing as search efforts continue.
Nagaland offers 4L, 74k compensation
A relief camp is now open at the Konyak Union office to help those affected.
With roads flooded and bridges down, Mon is completely cut off from nearby towns: travelers are having to take longer routes.
The state government is keeping a close eye on things; Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced ₹400,000 for families who lost loved ones and ₹74,000 for those injured.