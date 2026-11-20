Mona Agrawal arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Varsha Turkar
Mona Agrawal from Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly planning the murder of air hostess Varsha Turkar.
Police say Agrawal suspected her husband Nitesh was involved with Turkar, so she hired contract killers for ₹13 lakh and used GPS tracking on Nitesh's car to help set up the attack.
CCTV links attackers to Nitesh's car
Turkar was attacked near a temple in Bondrani Forest on November 14, 2026. At first, it looked like a robbery gone wrong, but investigators soon found evidence of a planned hit.
By examining footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras, police traced the attackers' bike back to Nitesh's car.
So far, four people, including Agrawal and her neighbor, have been arrested; two suspects are still missing as the search continues.