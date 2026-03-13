Monalisa marries Farman in Kerala; police confirm both are adults

Director calls it 'love jihad;' Monalisa shows documents

Their marriage drew attention when director Sanoj Mishra called it "love jihad."

Monalisa pushed back, rejecting the "love jihad" charge and saying she married according to Hindu rituals and that she respects all religions, and her husband showed soft copies of her Aadhaar card and birth certificate on his phone, asserting her date of birth that made her 18.

Police checked and found no reason to step in.