Monalisa marries Farman in Kerala; police confirm both are adults
Monalisa Bhonsle, who became popular for selling rudraksha at the 2025 Kumbh Mela, has married actor Farman Khan.
The wedding happened on March 11 at Poovar's Nainar Temple after police confirmed both were adults.
The couple had earlier asked for police protection, saying Monalisa's father was trying to bring her back to Indore for a family wedding.
Director calls it 'love jihad;' Monalisa shows documents
Their marriage drew attention when director Sanoj Mishra called it "love jihad."
Monalisa pushed back, rejecting the "love jihad" charge and saying she married according to Hindu rituals and that she respects all religions, and her husband showed soft copies of her Aadhaar card and birth certificate on his phone, asserting her date of birth that made her 18.
Police checked and found no reason to step in.
On their relationship and work front
Monalisa was shooting for the Malayalam film Nagamma and will soon appear in Bollywood's The Diary of Manipur.
Farman is from Uttar Pradesh; he described their relationship as "Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like 60 years."
The couple were in Poovar in connection with a film shoot.