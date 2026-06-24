Moneycontrol analysis finds Gulf nations host most Indian deaths abroad
India
Between 2022 and 2025, most Indians who died overseas were in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Kuwait: these four Gulf nations alone accounted for disproportionately high fatalities.
A Moneycontrol analysis highlights how mortality rates for Indians are much higher in these countries compared to other places.
Saudi Arabia leads overseas Indian deaths
Saudi Arabia saw the highest number of deaths (10,130), with the UAE close behind (9,666). Oman and Kuwait also had high ratios. Meanwhile, Qatar had the lowest among the Gulf nations.
In contrast, developed countries like the US and Canada reported much lower death rates for Indians.
Some smaller or riskier countries (like Russia and Iraq) actually had even higher mortality ratios than the Gulf region.