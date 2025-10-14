Mongolia's President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on historic visit to India

Agreements signed during the visit

The visit led to new agreements in areas like humanitarian aid, minerals, digital tech, and culture.

India rolled out free e-visas for Mongolian citizens and set up cultural exchange programs for young people.

Plans for direct charter flights and ongoing projects—like India's $1.7 billion oil refinery in Mongolia—mean more travel, trade, and opportunities ahead.

This trip isn't just about tradition; it's about building a future where both countries grow closer in everything from defense to energy to youth connections.