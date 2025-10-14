Mongolia's President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on historic visit to India
Mongolia's President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is currently undertaking a historic state visit to India as of October 14, 2025, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years as strategic partners.
He met with PM Modi and other top leaders, spotlighting how far the two countries have come together.
Agreements signed during the visit
The visit led to new agreements in areas like humanitarian aid, minerals, digital tech, and culture.
India rolled out free e-visas for Mongolian citizens and set up cultural exchange programs for young people.
Plans for direct charter flights and ongoing projects—like India's $1.7 billion oil refinery in Mongolia—mean more travel, trade, and opportunities ahead.
This trip isn't just about tradition; it's about building a future where both countries grow closer in everything from defense to energy to youth connections.