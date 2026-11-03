Monkey found in Assam engineering college tank sickens 54 students
India
Things got a bit unsettling at Assam Engineering College, Guwahati, when students discovered a decomposed monkey in their hostel's overhead water tank.
After drinking the water, 54 students started feeling sick with stomach pain, vomiting, and fever.
Thankfully, everyone was treated quickly at the Government Ayurvedic College Hospital, and most are already recovering well.
College cleaned tanks shifted student mess
The college acted fast: water tanks were cleaned right away and the student mess was shifted to another hostel to keep things safe.
Classes are back on as usual.
The administration has also reached out to the Forest Department for help with the ongoing monkey problem around campus.