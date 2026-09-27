Monkey in Ranchi's Ormanjhi liquor shop breaks bottle, drinks vodka
India
A monkey in Ranchi's Ormanjhi area surprised everyone by wandering into a liquor shop and helping itself to some vodka.
The scene, a monkey breaking a bottle and drinking straight from it, quickly drew a crowd, with videos making the rounds online.
Rescue team arrives, monkey leaves
After its vodka adventure, the monkey was found napping on liquor cartons, totally unfazed by attempts to lure it out with biscuits.
Eventually, a rescue team arrived, and once the monkey sobered up, it left on its own.
The incident got people talking: some amused, others worried about wild animals mixing with city life.