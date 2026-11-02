Mons Joseph announces Kerala water policy rollout by early 2027

The new policy will test ways to cut water loss in Thiruvananthapuram, with hopes to expand across Kerala.

The state is also looking at setting up desalination plants for coastal areas struggling with water shortages.

Plus, there is talk of turning pesky aquatic weeds into useful products using global tech.

Local committees will meet monthly to tackle water issues together, while bigger projects like Jal Jeevan Mission are getting extra push and coordination.