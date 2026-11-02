Mons Joseph announces Kerala water policy rollout by early 2027
India
Kerala is rolling out a water policy by early 2027, aiming to make water management more efficient and more accessible.
Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph shared the news, adding that a Kerala Water Conclave with experts is planned for December to help shape the plan.
Thiruvananthapuram leak pilot, desalination considered
The new policy will test ways to cut water loss in Thiruvananthapuram, with hopes to expand across Kerala.
The state is also looking at setting up desalination plants for coastal areas struggling with water shortages.
Plus, there is talk of turning pesky aquatic weeds into useful products using global tech.
Local committees will meet monthly to tackle water issues together, while bigger projects like Jal Jeevan Mission are getting extra push and coordination.