Monsoon 2025: Major Indian cities hit hard by rains and poor infrastructure
India
Monsoon 2025 really put Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai to the test.
Heavy rains led to flooded streets, massive traffic jams, delayed metros, and even airport disruptions—making daily life pretty challenging for everyone from office-goers to students.
What went wrong?
Mumbai's trains and roads were swamped in July.
Chennai had unexpected flash floods in October-November that closed schools and messed up public transport.
Delhi faced waterlogged streets and delayed flights after a long heatwave.
Across all these cities, the chaos showed just how much we need better drainage systems and smarter urban planning—especially as unpredictable weather patterns become more common each year.