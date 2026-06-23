Monsoon advances into Maharashtra, Pune and Alibaug to receive rain

Mumbai monsoon: orange alert, sea warning

Mumbai's monsoon is set to kick off by June 23, with an orange alert in place.

IMD warns of rough seas (sustained winds 40-50km/h, with gusts up to 60km/h), so fishermen along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast should avoid heading out until June 26.

Local flooding and travel disruptions are possible, so keep an eye out if you're moving around or have plans near low-lying areas.