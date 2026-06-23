Monsoon advances into Maharashtra, Pune and Alibaug to receive rain
After a two-week wait, the monsoon has advanced into parts of Maharashtra. Pune and Alibaug are now expected to receive rain as the monsoon advances.
IMD says rain and thunderstorms will spread across Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra through June 26.
Konkan will see isolated rainfall, while Madhya Maharashtra can expect moderate to heavy showers, and Marathwada gets lighter showers through June 24.
Mumbai monsoon: orange alert, sea warning
Mumbai's monsoon is set to kick off by June 23, with an orange alert in place.
IMD warns of rough seas (sustained winds 40-50km/h, with gusts up to 60km/h), so fishermen along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast should avoid heading out until June 26.
Local flooding and travel disruptions are possible, so keep an eye out if you're moving around or have plans near low-lying areas.