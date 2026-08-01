IMD warns of widespread monsoon activity across India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather bulletin, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat and widespread monsoon activity across much of India in the coming days. The forecast comes as a depression over western Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh moves west-northwestward, likely weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area while crossing west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat within 12 hours.
Gujarat alert
Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat
The IMD has specifically warned that Gujarat will be the worst affected by this weather system.
The state is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall of more than 30cm at isolated places on August 1.
Apart from Gujarat, other regions such as Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Rain forecast
Heavy rainfall likely in northern states as well
The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other regions.
The monsoon is likely to remain active over northwest India during the next week with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand till August 6.
Similar conditions are likely in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab till August 5.
Central forecast
Central India likely to receive widespread rainfall
Central India will also be under the influence of this weather system for the next few days.
Widespread rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh till August 1, while Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rainfall between August 3-6.
Vidarbha is expected to see widespread rainfall till August 1 and again on August 6.
Eastern forecast
Similar conditions expected in eastern parts of the country
In eastern India, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness widespread rainfall.
Bihar is expected to see widespread rainfall between August 1-5, while Odisha will receive similar conditions from August 2-5.
Heavy rainfall is also predicted over these states during this period.
Flood risk
Flash flood risk, safety measures advised
The IMD has also issued a low to moderate flash flood risk for several districts in West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Saurashtra Kutch over the next 24 hours.
Residents are advised to check traffic conditions before traveling, follow official advisories, avoid waterlogged areas, and stay away from vulnerable structures during intense rainfall periods.