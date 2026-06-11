Monsoon arrives in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains bring relief

Vijayawada waterlogging, IMD warns of heat

Heavy rain led to waterlogged streets in parts of Vijayawada like PNB Bus Stand and Bandar Road.

Other districts, including Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, had moderate showers while Visakhapatnam just got a sprinkle.

But even with the rain, some areas are still feeling the heat: and the IMD says north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema could see more hot weather soon.