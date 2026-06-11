Monsoon arrives in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains bring relief
India
Monsoon rains arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, cooling things down bringing relief from dry and humid conditions.
Some places got drenched: Chandrala in Mylavaram saw 123.5mm, Vijayawada North had 102mm, and Kuchinapudi (Bapatla) received 119.25mm.
Even Tadepalli (Guntur) got a solid 82mm.
Vijayawada waterlogging, IMD warns of heat
Heavy rain led to waterlogged streets in parts of Vijayawada like PNB Bus Stand and Bandar Road.
Other districts, including Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, had moderate showers while Visakhapatnam just got a sprinkle.
But even with the rain, some areas are still feeling the heat: and the IMD says north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema could see more hot weather soon.