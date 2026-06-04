Monsoon arrives in Kerala: Heavy rains expected till June 9

The southwest monsoon has officially set in over Kerala , three days later than usual, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday. The onset of the monsoon is expected to bring widespread rainfall across the state and Lakshadweep Islands. Several districts are already under weather alerts due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala from June 4 to June 9.

Rainfall forecast Weather alerts issued for several districts During this period, some regions are likely to receive between seven and 20cm of rain. The weather department has issued an orange and yellow alert for several districts, warning residents of intense rainfall and possible disruptions. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur are under orange alert on Thursday, while northern districts like Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are set to receive similar warnings later this week.

Weather update Rain in Delhi Several other states are also likely to witness squally weather, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall. In Delhi, a "spell of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during forenoon to afternoon. Another spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during night," the IMD's latest bulletin read.

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