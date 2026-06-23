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Southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai after almost 2-week delay
The monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai on June 11

Southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai after almost 2-week delay

By Snehil Singh
Jun 23, 2026
02:23 pm
What's the story

The southwest monsoon has finally reached Mumbai, albeit with a delay of almost two weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the arrival of the monsoon in the city on Tuesday. The IMD said that "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai."

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IMD declares monsoon onset over Mumbai

Weather impact

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai

The monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai on June 11, but this year it was delayed till June 23. IMD scientists said conditions are now favorable for further advancement into parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat over the next few days. The delay has left Mumbai with a rainfall deficit of over 300% for June.

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Rainfall update

Rainfall recorded at various places in Mumbai

Typically, Mumbai gets 526mm of rain in June, but Santacruz observatory has only recorded 46mm so far this month. Despite the delay, light to moderate pre-monsoon showers were witnessed across the city on Tuesday morning. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) automatic weather station recorded significant rainfall during this period, with Malvani receiving 32mm and Colaba reporting 49mm in the past day.

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Weather alert

IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

The IMD and Skymet have predicted continuous rain over the next few days as the monsoon active line strengthens along the Konkan coast. Heavy rainfall is expected during peak evening hours. The IMD has issued a yellow alert due to active thunderstorm warnings and advised citizens to stay cautious. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into South Maharashtra waters due to strong winds reaching up to 60km/h.

Historical comparison

Monsoon history in Mumbai

This year's delayed monsoon is a stark contrast to last year's early arrival on May 26. In previous years, like 2019 and 2023, the monsoon was also delayed till June 25. Another major delayed onset was recorded in 2009 when it arrived on June 21. This year has been especially unusual due to El Niño conditions, which have kept city reservoirs critically low.

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