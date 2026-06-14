Monsoon arrives in southern and eastern India, Maharashtra heat persists

IMD warns heavy rain across states

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Bengaluru, Thane, and Kolkata with warnings of thunderstorms and rain.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha on June 14.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see heavy rainfall on June 14, with very heavy rainfall between June 15 and 16, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall between June 14 and 15.

Northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya are set for steady rain until June 16, while Arunachal Pradesh is set for heavy rainfall over the next two days as the monsoon spreads further.