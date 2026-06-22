Monsoon declared but Maharashtra and Karnataka face rainfall shortfall India Jun 22, 2026

Monsoon season officially kicked off in Maharashtra this June, but the rain just hasn't shown up.

All-India rainfall was as much as 46% below normal in the first half of June, leaving Mumbai's water reservoirs worryingly low.

Karnataka isn't far behind, with a 35% shortfall and coastal areas missing out on over half their usual rain.

So even though the monsoon was declared, many places are still waiting for that much-needed downpour.