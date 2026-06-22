Monsoon declared but Maharashtra and Karnataka face rainfall shortfall
Monsoon season officially kicked off in Maharashtra this June, but the rain just hasn't shown up.
All-India rainfall was as much as 46% below normal in the first half of June, leaving Mumbai's water reservoirs worryingly low.
Karnataka isn't far behind, with a 35% shortfall and coastal areas missing out on over half their usual rain.
So even though the monsoon was declared, many places are still waiting for that much-needed downpour.
El Nino and weak Somali jet
Several weather patterns have let us down this year. The Somali jet, normally responsible for bringing in moisture, was weaker than expected.
Dry winds from central India blocked rain clouds from forming, and atmospheric conditions stopped moist air from rising.
Plus, a weak Bay of Bengal branch and an El Nino event announced by the India Meteorological Department on June 11 made things worse by disrupting monsoon circulation across key regions.