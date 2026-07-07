Monsoon delay cuts India's kharif sowing 21% so far

Indian government rolls out backup plans

June saw almost 40% less rain than usual, one of the driest since 1901, and with El Nino brewing, more dry spells could be coming.

That's bad news for food crops and could mean higher prices at the store if things don't improve.

The government's keeping a close eye on things and has rolled out backup plans in a dozen states to help farmers switch crops or manage water better if rains stay patchy.

For now, big rice reserves might help keep supplies steady. Everyone's hoping for better weather soon.