Monsoon delay cuts India's kharif sowing 21% so far
This year's monsoon showed up late, and it's really thrown off India's farming season.
As of July 6, early kharif crop sowing is down 21% compared to last year. Farmers have planted just 35.085 million hectares so far.
The nearly two-week break in rainfall during peak planting time has hit major states hard, affecting staples like rice (paddy), pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and coarse grains.
Indian government rolls out backup plans
June saw almost 40% less rain than usual, one of the driest since 1901, and with El Nino brewing, more dry spells could be coming.
That's bad news for food crops and could mean higher prices at the store if things don't improve.
The government's keeping a close eye on things and has rolled out backup plans in a dozen states to help farmers switch crops or manage water better if rains stay patchy.
For now, big rice reserves might help keep supplies steady. Everyone's hoping for better weather soon.