Monsoon delays in Kerala as winds must shift despite clouds

Forecasts split on Kerala onset dates

Forecasts are split: one international model thinks the right winds could form in three to four days, creating a favorable window for monsoon onset between June 3 and 5.

But India's own weather department says things might stay out of sync until around June 9.

Other weather disruptions, like cyclonic systems and troughs, are also slowing things down, so Kerala will have to wait a bit longer for that classic rainy season vibe.