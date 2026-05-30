Monsoon delays in Kerala as winds must shift despite clouds
India
The southwest monsoon hasn't officially reached Kerala yet, even though thick clouds and thunderstorms are hanging around Lakshadweep.
These clouds usually mean the rains are close, but winds in the atmosphere aren't cooperating: they need to shift direction before the monsoon can actually start.
Forecasts split on Kerala onset dates
Forecasts are split: one international model thinks the right winds could form in three to four days, creating a favorable window for monsoon onset between June 3 and 5.
But India's own weather department says things might stay out of sync until around June 9.
Other weather disruptions, like cyclonic systems and troughs, are also slowing things down, so Kerala will have to wait a bit longer for that classic rainy season vibe.