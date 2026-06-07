Monsoon drenches south and northeast, Kerala late, north swelters
India
This year's monsoon is bringing wild contrasts, while southern and northeastern states are getting drenched with heavy rain.
Places like Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan are stuck in a serious heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 40 Celsius.
The monsoon arrived late to Kerala and has mostly skipped northern and central India so far, leaving many people sweating it out.
IMD forecasts 90% rainfall, farmers concerned
The IMD says rainfall will likely be below normal this season, just 90% of what's typical, which isn't great news for farmers counting on steady rains for their kharif crops.
With patchy weather making things unpredictable, there's growing concern.