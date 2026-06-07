Monsoon drenches south and northeast, Kerala late, north swelters India Jun 07, 2026

This year's monsoon is bringing wild contrasts, while southern and northeastern states are getting drenched with heavy rain.

Places like Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan are stuck in a serious heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 40 Celsius.

The monsoon arrived late to Kerala and has mostly skipped northern and central India so far, leaving many people sweating it out.