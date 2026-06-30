Monsoon floods strike Assam and Arunachal, Amit Shah pledges support
Heavy monsoon rains have caused major flooding in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, disrupting life across 12 districts in Arunachal Pradesh and five districts in Assam, and leaving nearly 45,000 people in Assam struggling.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full support from the central government to help both states recover.
Arunachal villages isolated, Dhemaji 41,000 affected
In Arunachal Pradesh, flash floods have washed out roads and bridges, cutting off several villages, so travel is basically impossible in some areas.
Rescue teams have saved 40 people from the flood-hit areas so far, set up emergency camps, and schools are closed for now.
In Assam's Dhemaji district, 41,000 residents are affected as rivers overflowed, submerging hundreds of villages and damaging crops and livestock.
Relief camps are providing shelter and essentials like rice and oil to those displaced.