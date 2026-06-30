Monsoon floods strike Assam and Arunachal, Amit Shah pledges support

Arunachal villages isolated, Dhemaji 41,000 affected

In Arunachal Pradesh, flash floods have washed out roads and bridges, cutting off several villages, so travel is basically impossible in some areas.

Rescue teams have saved 40 people from the flood-hit areas so far, set up emergency camps, and schools are closed for now.

In Assam's Dhemaji district, 41,000 residents are affected as rivers overflowed, submerging hundreds of villages and damaging crops and livestock.

Relief camps are providing shelter and essentials like rice and oil to those displaced.