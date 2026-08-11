Relentless monsoon rains in Himachal kill 157; 260 roads shut 

The report also states that around 257 people are still missing due to the monsoon-related incidents.

District-wise, Chamba recorded the highest fatalities at 24, followed by Kangra and Kullu with 21 each. Shimla reported 20 deaths, Lahaul and Spiti 18, and Sirmaur 16, as of Monday.

Ex-gratia payments amounting to ₹628 lakh have been disbursed to victims and their families.