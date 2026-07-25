IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in several states 

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 25 to July 30 in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit, and Uttarakhand.

Punjab is likely to see widespread rainfall on July 25 and between July 28-30.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness rainfall from July 28-30.

Eastern and western Rajasthan may receive widespread rainfall on July 25.