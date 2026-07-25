IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in several states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several states in India. The forecast includes heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days. Gujarat is likely to witness heavy rainfall during this period, while thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected in Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.
Rainfall forecast
Widespread rainfall expected in north India
The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 25 to July 30 in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit, and Uttarakhand.
Punjab is likely to see widespread rainfall on July 25 and between July 28-30.
Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness rainfall from July 28-30.
Eastern and western Rajasthan may receive widespread rainfall on July 25.
Regional forecast
Rainfall forecast for east and central India
In central India, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 25-30.
East India is also expected to see similar weather, with Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Bihar, and Odisha likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during this period.
Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected over Punjab from July 26-27 and parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi NCR between July 25-27.
Weather conditions
Thunderstorms likely in these areas
Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-50km/h are likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands between July 25-30.
Bengaluru is also expected to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds on July 25. Scattered showers and strong winds are likely across parts of Karnataka, though widespread rain isn't forecast for the city.
Weather systems
Monsoon conditions to remain active across India
Monsoon conditions are likely to continue across India due to a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.
The monsoon trough and several cyclonic circulations are also supporting these weather systems.
These atmospheric conditions are expected to keep rainfall activity active across northwest, central, western, and northeastern India in the coming days.