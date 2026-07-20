Monsoon intensifies across north and east India, rains claim 16
India
Monsoon season just got a lot more intense across north and east India, thanks to some unusual weather patterns.
Rain-related incidents have claimed 16 lives in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland.
The IMD is warning that heavy rain will stick around for days, especially in the Himalayan states, so there is a real risk of more disasters.
IMD alerts several Himalayan states
The IMD has issued alerts for Uttarakhand (on Monday), Himachal Pradesh (through the next two days), and Jammu and Kashmir (during the next three days), with Assam and Meghalaya already hit by extreme rainfall.
Bihar and other northeast states are likely next.
All this is being driven by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon trough.