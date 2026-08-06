Monsoon landslides block Gangotri and Yamunotri highways, heavy vehicles stuck
India
Monsoon-triggered landslides have blocked the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways at different locations, two of Uttarakhand's most popular pilgrimage spots.
While crews are working to clear the debris, only small vehicles can get through a part of National Highway 34 near Papdagad.
Heavy vehicles are still stuck waiting for better weather.
Asan Barrage clogged, 39,000 cusecs released
In Dehradun, a sharp increase in water discharge in the Asan River caused debris to completely clog the trash rack screen at the Asan Barrage on Thursday, August 06, 2026.
To handle the extra water, officials released about 39,000 cusecs into the Yamuna River over three hours.
Teams are keeping a close eye on things as they try to keep everyone safe during this wild monsoon season.