Monsoon ends with 13% deficit; drought declared in 5 states

In light of the weak monsoon, the central government has declared a drought in five states, including Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

The government has also revised its foodgrain production target for 2026-27 to 373.93 million tons from last year's output of 376.56 million tons.

The new target, however, is still higher than the previous year's target of 362 million tons.