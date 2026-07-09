Monsoon rains July 8-9 flood Indian cities as IMD warns
Monsoon rains hit hard on July 8-9, 2026, flooding cities and causing landslides in Uttarakhand, and causing flooding and building collapses in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Gujarat.
Thousands have been displaced and key services are down. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more heavy rain is coming soon.
Home Minister Amit Shah checked in with state leaders to coordinate relief.
Delhi, Surat see deaths and rescues
Delhi-NCR struggled with waterlogged streets and traffic chaos; a building collapse in Rohini killed one person and trapped others.
In Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad area, a garbage mound collapse left 11 people trapped.
Surat faced deadly floods: nine lives lost and more than 3,400 people rescued and over 3,800 shifted.
Kerala's Wayanad saw rescue teams searching for missing workers after a collapse of excavated earth at a tunnel project site, while Uttarakhand had dozens of roads blocked by landslides.
Rescue efforts are ongoing as more rain is expected this week.