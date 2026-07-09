Monsoon rains July 8-9 flood Indian cities as IMD warns

Delhi, Surat see deaths and rescues

Delhi-NCR struggled with waterlogged streets and traffic chaos; a building collapse in Rohini killed one person and trapped others.

In Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad area, a garbage mound collapse left 11 people trapped.

Surat faced deadly floods: nine lives lost and more than 3,400 people rescued and over 3,800 shifted.

Kerala's Wayanad saw rescue teams searching for missing workers after a collapse of excavated earth at a tunnel project site, while Uttarakhand had dozens of roads blocked by landslides.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as more rain is expected this week.