Monsoon rains kill 6 in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, heavy flooding

The victims included Madhavi Avinash Khandare (40), her daughters Prachi Khandare (17) and Sachi Khandare (12), while their father Avinash Khandare (45) managed to escape.

A 66-year-old man also drowned in Bhandara district, and schoolteacher B Naranje was lost to floodwaters in Wardha.

Flooding has damaged crops, closed at least 24 roads in Gadchiroli district, and left villages cut off.

Rescue teams have helped nearly 700 residents so far as authorities warn everyone to stay away from flooded areas, especially with more rain on the way.