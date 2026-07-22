Monsoon rains kill around 120 across Himalayan and northeastern India

Himachal Pradesh has seen the worst of it with 66 deaths in July alone.

Assam isn't far behind: more than 564,000 people across 16 districts are affected, and train services are disrupted.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 23 deaths in just two days, causing the Amarnath Yatra to be suspended.

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are also struggling with floods and landslides.

Relief teams are working nonstop to help people out as everyone keeps a close eye on weather updates for what comes next.