Monsoon rains kill around 120 across Himalayan and northeastern India
Relentless monsoon rains have hit India's Himalayan and northeastern states hard, leading to around 120 deaths and forcing thousands from their homes.
Floods, landslides, and damaged roads have made travel tough, with the India Meteorological Department warning that more heavy rain could be on the way.
Himachal Pradesh records 66 July deaths
Himachal Pradesh has seen the worst of it with 66 deaths in July alone.
Assam isn't far behind: more than 564,000 people across 16 districts are affected, and train services are disrupted.
Jammu and Kashmir reported 23 deaths in just two days, causing the Amarnath Yatra to be suspended.
Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are also struggling with floods and landslides.
Relief teams are working nonstop to help people out as everyone keeps a close eye on weather updates for what comes next.