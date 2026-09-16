Monsoon retreats in northwest India as rains shift to south
India
The monsoon is finally retreating from northwest India, and it should start exiting from Saturday.
But just as the north dries up, a lingering low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the adjoining north-east Arabian Sea is set to bring heavy downpours to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana over the next few days.
Basically: umbrella season isn't over yet, just shifting south.
Satellite shows clouds, IMD issues alerts
Satellite images show thick monsoon clouds moving south over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Sri Lanka, and all the way to the Andaman Islands.
The IMD has put out weather alerts for parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.
Expect some relief though: heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are on their way.