Monsoon retreats in northwest India as rains shift to south

The monsoon is finally retreating from northwest India, and it should start exiting from Saturday.

But just as the north dries up, a lingering low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the adjoining north-east Arabian Sea is set to bring heavy downpours to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana over the next few days.

Basically: umbrella season isn't over yet, just shifting south.