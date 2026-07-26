Monsoon returns to northwest India July 28, aiding paddy farmers
India
Monsoon rains are finally making a comeback in northwest India starting July 28, with Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi set for steady showers until the end of the month.
This is good news for farmers, especially those planting paddy, as the extra rain will boost soil moisture and help refill reservoirs.
Rainfall will also reach Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand through August 1.
IMD warns Odisha Chhattisgarh flood risk
Meanwhile, a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy downpours to Odisha and Chhattisgarh around July 27, raising flash flood risks in low-lying spots like Cuttack and Raipur.
The IMD has asked people in flood-prone areas to stay alert, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow local safety tips as more rain heads their way.