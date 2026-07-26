Monsoon returns to northwest India July 28, aiding paddy farmers

Monsoon rains are finally making a comeback in northwest India starting July 28, with Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi set for steady showers until the end of the month.

This is good news for farmers, especially those planting paddy, as the extra rain will boost soil moisture and help refill reservoirs.

Rainfall will also reach Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand through August 1.