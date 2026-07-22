Monsoon returns to Pune as city dams reach 19.27 TMC
India
After a 10-day break, the monsoon is back in Pune, and it has made a big splash: city dams now hold 19.27 TMC of water, nearly meeting Pune's yearly need of 21.03 TMC.
The Khadakwasla dam system (that is Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar) has seen a significant boost from all this rain.
Khadakwasla system at 66% capacity overall
Right now, the Khadakwasla system is at 66% capacity overall: Khadakwasla stands at 73%, Panshet at 71%, Varasgaon at 66%, and Temghar at 49%.
With water rising fast, officials are asking people to stay away from rivers downstream and move vehicles or animals out of low-lying areas as they prepare for possible water releases.
Stay alert and safe.