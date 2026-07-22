Monsoon returns to Pune as city dams reach 19.27 TMC

After a 10-day break, the monsoon is back in Pune, and it has made a big splash: city dams now hold 19.27 TMC of water, nearly meeting Pune's yearly need of 21.03 TMC.

The Khadakwasla dam system (that is Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar) has seen a significant boost from all this rain.