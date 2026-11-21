With the recent break in rain, daytime temperatures are expected to go up by about two or three degrees Celsius in a few pockets of the State.

There's even a chance of ground frost at isolated places in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal till Sunday.

The State is still 14% short on rainfall since October 1, but more rain is expected from Monday thanks to changing wind patterns.

Also, heads up: a yellow alert is out for coastal areas on November 24; expect heavy rain and winds up to 50km per hour, so stay prepared.