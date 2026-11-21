Monsoon returns to Tamil Nadu Sunday with coastal moderate rain
After a dry spell, Tamil Nadu can expect monsoon showers to return this Sunday.
The weather team says coastal spots like Chennai and Cuddalore will see moderate rain, while nearby areas get lighter showers.
This rainy phase should last until early December, with heavier downpours likely in the interior until November 26.
Tamil Nadu coastal yellow alert issued
With the recent break in rain, daytime temperatures are expected to go up by about two or three degrees Celsius in a few pockets of the State.
There's even a chance of ground frost at isolated places in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal till Sunday.
The State is still 14% short on rainfall since October 1, but more rain is expected from Monday thanks to changing wind patterns.
Also, heads up: a yellow alert is out for coastal areas on November 24; expect heavy rain and winds up to 50km per hour, so stay prepared.