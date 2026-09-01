IMD predicts below-normal rainfall in September, El Niño effect likely

August was India's warmest August since 1901, with a mean temperature of 28.010°C.

Despite heavy rains in some regions, the country witnessed over a 16% national deficit in rainfall during the month.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said many parts of India are likely to receive below-normal rainfall in September. However, northwest, northeast, east, east-central and southeast peninsular India may see normal to above-normal precipitation.