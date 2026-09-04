Monsoon shifts north and east, IMD says heavy rain expected

Northern and central India have seen some serious downpours lately, especially in eastern Rajasthan and eastern Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the monsoon is shifting north and east, bringing heavy rain to places like Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Wet weather is being sustained by a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, along with other weather systems.