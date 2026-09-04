Monsoon shifts north and east, IMD says heavy rain expected
Northern and central India have seen some serious downpours lately, especially in eastern Rajasthan and eastern Madhya Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the monsoon is shifting north and east, bringing heavy rain to places like Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
Wet weather is being sustained by a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, along with other weather systems.
Rains expected until September 10
A monsoon trough stretching from Rajasthan to Tripura is fueling the showers, though moisture from the Bay of Bengal has started fading as the trough moves inland.
Other weather systems over Rajasthan, Gujarat, and even a western disturbance from Afghanistan are keeping the rain going across much of northern, central, eastern, and northeastern India until at least September 10.
Meanwhile, southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are expected to see scattered to widespread rain this time around.
The IMD says the rain is expected to continue across much of northern, central, eastern, and northeastern India until at least September 10.