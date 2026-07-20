IMD predicts active monsoon spell in Delhi, NCR till Wednesday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an active monsoon spell in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from Monday to Wednesday. The weather department has predicted frequent cloud cover, high humidity, and recurring spells of rain or thunderstorms during this period. This comes after a dry spell that had left the region sweltering under oppressive heat and humidity.
Weather warning
Yellow alert for heavy rain, lightning
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, predicting heavy rain at isolated places on Tuesday.
The maximum temperature is likely to drop from around 40°C on Sunday to nearly 30°C by Tuesday as monsoon activity intensifies over northwest India.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected during this period.
Weather impact
Delhi's weather on Sunday
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3°C on Sunday, three degrees above normal. The minimum settled at 31°C, four degrees above normal.
High humidity levels had pushed the heat index to as high as 45.5°C, making it feel hotter than the actual temperature suggested.
Despite these conditions, Delhi's air quality remained in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index of 171 on Sunday.
Regional weather
Weather in Noida and Ghaziabad
Delhi's neighboring cities, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, are also witnessing active monsoon conditions with cloudy skies and high humidity.
In Noida, daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 31-33°C while nighttime temperatures will be between 25-27°C. Light rain and occasional thunderstorms are expected, particularly in the morning and later in the day.
Ghaziabad is experiencing more active monsoon conditions with thunderstorms dominating the weather.
Regional forecast
Weather in Gurgaon and Faridabad
Gurgaon is likely to see cloudy monsoon weather with warm and humid conditions. Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 32°C, while nighttime temperatures will range between 25 and 26°C. Thunderstorms are likely in the morning, followed by light showers later in the day.
Faridabad is also expected to witness cloudy monsoon conditions with warm and humid weather throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to remain around 32°C during the day and between 25 and 26 °C at night.