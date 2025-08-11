Monsoon so far: Just 1% above-normal rainfall, big state variations India Aug 11, 2025

This year's monsoon (June 1-August 10) brought India just a tiny bit more rain than usual—539mm, up 1% from the long-term average.

But the "normal" numbers hide big differences: while most states got their expected rainfall, places like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam faced serious shortfalls of up to 45%.

Meanwhile, areas like Rajasthan, Delhi, and especially Ladakh saw way more rain than normal.