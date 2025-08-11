Monsoon so far: Just 1% above-normal rainfall, big state variations
This year's monsoon (June 1-August 10) brought India just a tiny bit more rain than usual—539mm, up 1% from the long-term average.
But the "normal" numbers hide big differences: while most states got their expected rainfall, places like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam faced serious shortfalls of up to 45%.
Meanwhile, areas like Rajasthan, Delhi, and especially Ladakh saw way more rain than normal.
Farmers and water supply at risk
These ups and downs hit hard for farmers—since nearly half of India relies on agriculture—and affect water supplies in cities too.
The IMD says August and September should bring above-normal rain overall, but some northeastern spots might stay dry.
With extreme weather events on the rise lately, managing floods and water shortages is becoming trickier for everyone.