Monsoon spreading across India while north remains under heatwave alerts
India
The monsoon is spreading across more of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will see showers soon.
But while some states get ready for downpours, parts of northern India, like Delhi and Haryana, are still stuck with heatwave alerts.
Heavy rain in Northeast, storms elsewhere
Northeast states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are in for heavy rain.
Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha can expect storms and gusty winds from June 29 to July 4.
Maharashtra's Konkan and Goa regions will also see steady rainfall.
Meanwhile, folks in Uttar Pradesh should watch out for severe heat in some areas, so stay cool and stay safe!