Monsoon spreading across India while north remains under heatwave alerts India Jun 29, 2026

The monsoon is spreading across more of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will see showers soon.

But while some states get ready for downpours, parts of northern India, like Delhi and Haryana, are still stuck with heatwave alerts.