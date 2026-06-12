Monsoon to bring wet weekend to Kerala coastal Karnataka Goa
India
Get ready for a wet weekend if you're along India's west coast: Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and parts of Goa are in for some rain as the monsoon keeps up its pace.
Delhi-NCR and some northern and eastern areas might see lighter showers, while Chhattisgarh and Odisha could get some rain thanks to a passing cloud band.
Assam Meghalaya Arunachal Pradesh remain soggy
The Western Ghats are set for the heaviest downpours, especially in Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Goa may get on-and-off rain too.
In the northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh will stay soggy with more moderate to heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, places like Uttar Pradesh could see scattered showers, but Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and western Rajasthan will mostly stay dry this time around.