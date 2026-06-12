Monsoon to bring wet weekend to Kerala coastal Karnataka Goa India Jun 12, 2026

Get ready for a wet weekend if you're along India's west coast: Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and parts of Goa are in for some rain as the monsoon keeps up its pace.

Delhi-NCR and some northern and eastern areas might see lighter showers, while Chhattisgarh and Odisha could get some rain thanks to a passing cloud band.