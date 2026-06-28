Monsoon to reach northern states within 6 days, Delhi swelters
India
Good news: the southwest monsoon is on its way and should reach northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan within five to six days.
Meanwhile, Delhi just hit a minimum of 31.1 Celsius, the warmest morning in two years, and a scorching 41.8 Celsius maximum.
The heatwave is especially rough in Uttar Pradesh: Paryagraj saw a blazing 43.4 Celsius.
Skymet: clashing winds delay monsoon rains
Skymet says the delay is thanks to clashing dry and moist winds, which means extra humidity but not much rain yet.
Some spots are getting relief: Himachal Pradesh had pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms may stick around until July 4; Rajasthan got scattered rain with more expected soon.
Hang tight, monsoon clouds are almost here!