Monsoon to reach northern states within 6 days, Delhi swelters India Jun 28, 2026

Good news: the southwest monsoon is on its way and should reach northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan within five to six days.

Meanwhile, Delhi just hit a minimum of 31.1 Celsius, the warmest morning in two years, and a scorching 41.8 Celsius maximum.

The heatwave is especially rough in Uttar Pradesh: Paryagraj saw a blazing 43.4 Celsius.