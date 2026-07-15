Monsoon to return strongly to Himachal July 18 to 22
India
Heads up, Himachal!
Meteorologist Shobhit Katiyar says monsoon rains are making a strong comeback across the state starting July 18, with showers expected pretty much everywhere until July 22.
The heaviest rain will hit between July 18 and 21, especially in the mid-hills and nearby lower plains.
Shobhit Katiyar urges rain preparations
meteorologist Shobhit Katiyar shared that these areas should get ready for several days of steady rain, so don't forget your umbrellas.
While this is good news for regions needing water, it might mean some daily plans get washed out.