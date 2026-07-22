Monsoon trough and cyclonic circulations cool Delhi by 5-7°C
India
Delhi's been waking up to steady morning rains since July 19, and it's actually made things cooler: temperatures have dropped by five to seven degrees Celsius.
The IMD says this wet streak is thanks to the monsoon trough moving back over the plains, plus several cyclonic circulations pulling in extra moisture across northern India.
IMD forecasts showers through July 23
The monsoon trough, a key low-pressure zone for rain, shifted south from the Himalayas, setting up perfect conditions for these showers.
On top of that, five cyclonic systems over different locations are acting like giant pumps, spreading moisture and triggering widespread rainfall.
According to the IMD, expect more showers (with a chance of heavy bursts) through July 23; after that, rain should ease off.