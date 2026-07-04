Heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai; Delhi to see light showers
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and nearby districts. The weather forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 4 and July 6. The affected areas include Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune, and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra.
Travel advisory
Authorities warn of local travel disruption
Authorities have warned of possible disruption in local travel and minor damage to structures due to the heavy rainfall. Citizens are advised to remain cautious, especially while commuting through low-lying areas and ghat roads. The State Disaster Management Department has also issued an advisory asking residents to stay alert and contact local emergency helpline numbers if needed.
Delhi forecast
Light showers expected in Delhi this weekend
Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, is likely to witness light showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday with generally cloudy skies and very light to light rainfall expected. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40km/h are also predicted. Meteorologists attribute this delayed intensification of monsoon conditions in Delhi to weather systems over central India.
Weather explanation
More rainfall likely to hit national capital soon
Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet Weather, explained that moisture has been concentrated over western and central parts of India due to a low-pressure trough in central India. He said this weather system is expected to weaken by July 5-6, which could bring more rainfall to Delhi. The IMD forecasts cloudy conditions with light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening in the capital city.
Upcoming forecast
Weather forecast for Delhi on Sunday
The weather forecast for Delhi predicts light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, with another spell expected during the evening or night. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60km/h are also likely. Similar weather conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with generally cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall activity.