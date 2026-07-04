Heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai; Delhi to see light showers

Weather explanation

More rainfall likely to hit national capital soon

Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet Weather, explained that moisture has been concentrated over western and central parts of India due to a low-pressure trough in central India. He said this weather system is expected to weaken by July 5-6, which could bring more rainfall to Delhi. The IMD forecasts cloudy conditions with light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening in the capital city.