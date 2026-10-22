Month after 17-year-old gang-rape, Astha Kunj Park sees lights, patrols
A month after a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped at Delhi's Astha Kunj Park, the park is seeing some real changes.
Pathways are now better lit and police patrols, by vehicle and motorcycle, are more visible.
But not everything is fixed: some parts of the park are still pitch dark, and security guards were missing at most entrances when checked.
Nearby residents say they feel safer
People living nearby say they do feel safer with the new lights and police presence.
As local resident Kiran Chauhan put it, "Now, with the pathways lit up and police personnel patrolling the area, I feel safer. I have even taken this route at around 9:15pm in the past, but the feeling of safety is important when you are traveling alone or returning late. My parents still remain worried though."
Others point out that visible security at some entrances is still missing.