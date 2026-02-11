Moosewala's parents protest against police for not registering FIR
India
Sidhu Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, staged a sit-in outside the Mansa SSP office, upset over police delays in filing an FIR against their late son's former manager and others.
They allege these individuals cheated them out of an undisclosed amount from Moosewala's digital earnings after his death—despite already providing proof to authorities.
Moosewala's father accuses AAP government of pressuring police
Balkaur Singh says they've visited the police multiple times but haven't seen any action, blaming pressure from the AAP government.
"We are being deprived of the income generated by our son's work," Singh shared during their protest.
Even after meeting senior police officials, they resumed their sit-in, insisting on justice for Moosewala, who was killed in 2022.