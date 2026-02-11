Moosewala's parents protest against police for not registering FIR

Moosewala's father accuses AAP government of pressuring police

Balkaur Singh says they've visited the police multiple times but haven't seen any action, blaming pressure from the AAP government.

"We are being deprived of the income generated by our son's work," Singh shared during their protest.

Even after meeting senior police officials, they resumed their sit-in, insisting on justice for Moosewala, who was killed in 2022.