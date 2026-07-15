Moozhikkal Pankajakshi, 90, renowned Nokkuvidya Pavakali artist dies in Kerala
India
Moozhikkal Pankajakshi, the legendary Kerala puppeteer known for keeping the rare art of Nokkuvidya Pavakali alive, has died at 90.
She passed away at her home in Monippally after battling age-related health issues.
K.S. Ranjini believed last nokkuvidya practitioner
Pankajakshi spent over 80 years performing stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, balancing tiny puppets on her philtrum!
She received a Padma Shri in 2020 and performed internationally, including in Paris.
Her granddaughter K.S. Ranjini, whom she trained, is now believed to be the last active artist carrying this unique tradition forward.