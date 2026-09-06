Moradabad 3-storey building declared unsafe yesterday collapses in heavy rain
India
Early Sunday morning, a run-down three-story building in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed amid heavy rain.
Thankfully, the place was empty and no one got hurt.
The building's owner is brass trader Sarfaraz, and city officials had actually declared it unsafe just the day before.
Moradabad municipal barricades likely saved lives
The Moradabad Municipal Corporation had already barricaded roads around the building to keep people away, a move that likely saved lives.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumar Singh said spotting the risk early and blocking off the area made all the difference.
Amid heavy rain, teams are clearing debris and assessing the security arrangements in the surrounding area.
This whole episode is a reminder of why regular inspections matter, especially during wild weather.